MHT CET 2023 admit card out for PCB, check direct link

MHT CET 2023 for PCB group admit card has been released today, May 12 by State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. Candidates who applied for the engineering exam can download MHT CET PCB admit card 2023 from the official website of mhtcet2023.mahacet.org, cetcell.mahacet.org 2023. The link to the admit cards can be accessed by clicking on the link given below.

MHT CET PCB exam 2023 is scheduled for a computer-based test from May 15 to 20. Candidates can download MHT CET PCB admit card followed by the easy steps below.

How to download MHT CET 2023 admit card?

Visit the official website of mhtcet2023.mahacet.org, cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the notification link that reads 'MHT CET PCB admit card download'

It will take you to the login where you need to enter the credentials and click on submit

MHT CET PCB 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Download MHT CET PCB 2023 admit card and save it for future reference

Candidates appearing in the MHT CET PCB exam have been advised to carry a copy of their admit cards and identity proof on the day of the exam. Candidates can directly download MHT CET PCB by clicking on the above link.

About MHT CET 2023

The common Entrance Test (CET) will be conducted for admission to various courses like MBA, BA, BSc BEd, MCA, BPEd, BDes, MEd, and others.

