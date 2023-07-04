MH CET counselling 2023: Last date for registration for 3 year LLB CAP extended till July 10

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MH CET 3 year LLB CAP counselling 2023 registration dates extended

MH CET counselling 2023 registration date: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the last date for registration to the LLB three-year programme centralised admission process (CAP) for the academic year 2023-24. Eligible candidates can submit their applications latest by July 10, 2023. Earlier, the last date for registration was July 3, 2023.

According to the official notice, the last date for submission of applications for non resident india, overseas citizen of India, Person of Indian Origin (PIO), Foregin Nationals, Children of Indian Workers in Gulf Countries category candidates is July, 24. The online process for MAH 3 year LLB counselling 2023 process is underway on llb3cap23.mhacet.org.

ALSO READ | UP Board Exam 2024 registration dates for Class 10th, 12th announced, check complete schedule

The details about the college option form filling will be intimated in due course of time. The cell has extended the registration dates to ensure that no eligible candidate is left out due to any constraints during the intial registration period.

MH CET counselling 2023 registration: How to register?

Go to the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org Select the course under MHT CET section Fill up the application form as instructed and upload the required documents Verify details and pay the application fee Finally submit the application form and download the confirmation page for further reference

ALSO READ | JEECUP exam date 2023 out on jeecup.admissions.nic.in, admit cards soon

MH CET counselling 2023: New Dates