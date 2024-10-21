MCC NEET PG counselling 2024 round 1 schedule to be out soon - when and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK NEET PG counselling 2024 round 1 schedule to be out soon

MCC NEET PG counselling 2024 round 1 schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon release the NEET PG 2024 Counselling schedule. Candidates seeking admission to medical post-graduation programmes will be able to check the complete admission schedule from the official website, mcc.nic.in.

MCC NEET PG counselling 2024 round 1 schedule PDF will contain details such as registration dates, choice-filling dates, locking dates, and seat allotment dates.

The registration process for the first round of NEET PG 2024 counselling began on September 20. However, even after a month, a detailed schedule has not been released. According to reports, the dates are expected to be announced this week, but an official confirmation is still pending. The detailed schedule is likely to be released after the Supreme Court delivers its verdict on the plea alleging discrepancies in the NEET PG 2024 result and exam process, which is tentatively scheduled for October 25.

NEET PG 2024 seats increased

The Union Health Minister JP Nadda recently announced some impressive numbers, which showcase the government's effort to strengthen the healthcare sector and improve medical education in India. According to government data, postgraduate medical seats have seen a whopping 134% increase, jumping from 31,185 in 2014 to 73,111 today. That's not all - MBBS seats have also risen by 125%, from 51,348 to 1,15,412 over the same period.

Nadda added that "under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), the world's largest health insurance scheme, treatment worth Rs. 86,797 crore has been authorised so far".

As part of its commitment to senior citizens' healthcare, the government has extended the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY to all those aged 70 and above, with healthcare benefits amounting to up to Rs. 5 lakh, Nadda said.

NEET PG Counselling 2024: Steps to register

Go to the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in

Navigate the link to the 'NEET PG Counselling 2024 registration'

Register yourself by providing a valid email ID, mobile number

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Fill out the application form

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register

