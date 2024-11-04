Manabadi AP TET Result 2024 expected to be out today, know how and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Manabadi AP TET Result 2024 is expected to be out today, November 4.

AP TET Result 2024: The Department of School Education, the Government of Andhra Pradesh is likely to release the AP TET July 2024 exam today, November 4, 2024. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the results can download their scorecards by visiting the official website, aptet.apcfss.in.

The Andhra Pradesh Education Minister, Nara Lokesh, will announce the AP TET results for the 368,661 candidates who took the exam. Local reports suggest that the results are expected to be released today, November 4. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the release of the AP TET results yet. Once the results are available, candidates will be able to download them using their credentials on the login page. Below are the easy steps to download their scorecards.

How to download AP TET Result 2024?

Visit the official website, aptet.apcfss.in

Navigate the link to the 'AP TET Result 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your candidate's ID, date of birth and submit

AP TET Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save AP TET Result 2024 for future reference

Along with the results, the exam authority will release a marks memo to all candidates. In addition, the department will also release pass certificates to qualified candidates, which will remain valid for a lifetime.

The July session of the Teacher Eligibility Test in Andhra Pradesh was conducted from October 3 to 21. The papers were conducted in two shifts from 9.30 am to 12 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5 pm on all exam days. The provisional answer keys and final answer keys of all papers have already been released. Now, the results are expected to be out today, November 4. Candidates have been advised to check the official website for latest information.