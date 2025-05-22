Maharashtra MHT CET 2025 answer key out for PCM group; raise objections by May 24: How to challenge Maharashtra MHT CET 2025 answer key has been released by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell. Candidates who appeared for the MHT CET 2025 PCM group exam can download the provisional answer keys from the official website and raise objections, if any, before May 24.

New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the MHT CET 2025 PCM group provisional answer keys. All those who appeared for the Maharashtra MHT CET 2025 can download the provisional answer keys by visiting the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.

The exam authority conducted the MHT CET 2025 PCM exam between April 19 and April 27, while the PCB group (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) exam took place from April 9 to April 17. The CET Cell had earlier released the response sheets for candidates. In case of any doubt against the MHT CET 2025 PCM group provisional answer keys, students can raise objections through online mode. The online window will remain available by May 24, 2025.

In order to raise objections against MHT CET 2025 PCM group answer keys, the candidates are required to login to the website, choose the question they want to challenge, submit proof, and pay a fee of 1,000 per question. Candidates can download the provisional answer keys by following the steps below.

Maharashtra MHT CET 2025 PCM answer key: How to download?

Visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org Click on the “MHT CET 2025 Answer Key” link, flashing on the homepage. Log in using application number, date of birth and click on 'submit'. Check the official answers and your submitted responses, if any. Download and save the documents for future reference.

How to raise objections against MHT CET 2025 answer keys?

Visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Log in to the candidate's dashboard. A question paper with the correct answer and other options will appear on the screen. Select the question that needs to be challenged and also select the answer that seems correct.' Pay the requisite amount and submit.

What's next?

After receiving the objections, the exam authority will review the challenged answers. If discrepancies are found, the exam authority will revise the answer key and issue a final version. This revised key is then used to calculate scores and declare results. In some cases, if a question is found to have multiple correct answers or if a technical error necessitates its removal, all candidates may receive full marks for that question.