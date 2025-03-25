MAH MBA CET Admit Card 2025 to be out anytime, check expected date and time MAH MBA CET Admit Card 2025 will be soon released by the State Common Entrance Cell. Candidates who registered for the entrance exam can download their call letters by visiting the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. Check latest updates.

MAH MBA CET Admit Card 2025: The State Common Entrance Cell will soon release the MBA CET Admit Card 2025. Registered candidates can download their MBA CET 2025 call letters using their credentials on the login page available on cetcell.mahacet.org.

MBA CET 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 1, 2, and 3 at various exam centres in two shifts. The first shift will start at 7.30 AM to 11.30 AM and the second will be started in the Afternoon from 12.30 to 4.30 PM.

The candidates can check their shifts and venues on the hall tickets. It is expected that the exam authority will release the call letters anytime on the official website. However, the cell has not made any announcement on the same. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.

Once the MAH MBA CET Admit Card 2025 is released, candidates can download their hall tickets by following the easy steps given below.

How to download MAH MBA CET Admit Card 2025?

Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Navigate the link to the MAH MBA CET Admit Card 2025.

It will redirect you to the login window.

Enter your required details on the login page.

MAH MBA CET Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save MAH MBA CET Admit Card 2025 for future reference.

MAH MBA CET Admit Card 2025: Documents to carry on exam day

Candidates need to carry the following documents on the MBA CET 2025 exam day.

Print out the MAH CET admit card 2025

Passport size photo

Valid ID proof

Details on MAH MBA CET Admit Card 2025

The candidates will be able to check the following details on their MAH MBA CET Admit Card 2025.

Name

Gender

Category

Date of birth

Address

Photo

Signature

Roll number

Application number

Test Date

Test Time

MAH MBA CET 2025 Exam Pattern

MAH MBA CET 2025 exam is a computer based test with 200 multiple-choice questions across four sections/: Logical Reasoning, Abstract Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and Verbal Ability/Reading Comprehension. The duration of the exam will be 2.5 hours. Each question will carry one mark.

There will be one mark for the correct answers. There will be zero mark for incorrect attempt and unattempted question. Notably, there will be no negative marking.