MAH CET provisional merit list 2024 to be out today for BBA, MBA admissions, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK MAH CET provisional merit list 2024 soon

MAH CET provisional merit list 2024: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is likely to release the provisional list for the candidates seeking admissions to BCA, BBA, BMS, BBM and four-year courses in MBA (Integrated) and MCA (Integrated) programmes. Once released, candidates can download MAH CET provisional merit list 2024 by visiting the official website, bbabcacap24.mahacet.org.

The merit will include the courses and colleges allotted to the candidates based on the preferences submitted by them, scores obtained in the qualifying exam, the availability of seats, and the previous year’s cut-off trends.

To download the MAH CET provisional merit list 2024, the candidates will have to use their login credentials such as login ID, password, and the captcha code. The candidates can follow the steps below to download their merit list.

How to download MAH CET provisional merit list 2024?

Visit the official website

Navigate the link to the MAH CET provisional merit list 2024

Click on the provisional merit list

Download the merit list for future reference

What's next?

As per the schedule, candidates can submit grievances on the MAH CET provisional merit list 2024 from September 18 to 20. The final merit list will be announced on September 22. The candidates can submit their grievances about corrections required in the data displayed in the provisional merit list through their login. The status of acceptance/rejection of the grievance raised by the candidate shall be available in the candidate login along with the latest receipt cum acknowledgement.