MAH CET 2024 registration's last date extended for Non-CAP courses; details here

MAH CET 2024 registration: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has extended the registration deadline for both undergraduate and postgraduate technical programmes for the academic year 2024-25. Candidates can apply through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

According to the latest announcement, the last date has been extended to October 23 for postgraduate programmes such as Master of Engineering (ME), Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Business Administration (MBA), and Master of Management Studies (MMS). Additionally, the candidates can submit applications for the Master of Architecture (MArch) programme by October 21. Earlier, the last date for submission of application forms for these programmes was October 1.

Moreover, the last date for submission of applications for undergraduate technical programmes is October 23. Candidates applying for Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) courses can submit their applications on or before October 23. However, the last date for application submission for the Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) programme has been extended till October 21.

The official notification states that for the academic year 2024-25, the process of Non-CAP registration and admission to vacant seats in the following courses has been restarted from the dates mentioned below. These courses are offered by government, government-aided, university-run, and private unaided institutions in Maharashtra state. This includes first-year and second-year professional undergraduate and postgraduate degree programs under the Department of Technical Education.

MAH CET 2024 registration: How to register for the Non-CAP Seat Admission Process?

Candidates willing to secure seats through the non-CAP process must complete registration, document verification, and confirmation either through e-scrutiny or by visiting the institution in person.

MAH CET 2024 registration for non-CAP admissions will remain open until 1 PM on the last respective dates, while document verification and confirmation will continue until 3 PM.