MAH CET 2024 registration last date extended for MBA, 3-year LLB, other courses, check new schedule

MAH CET 2024 registration: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the last date of the application process for various entrance exams including MAH BEd MEd, MAH M.Ed CET, MAH-MPEd CET, MAH-L.L.B.3 Yrs, MAH- MBA/MMS, MAH-B. Design, MAH-B.HMCT, MAH-M.ARCH, MAH-M.HMCT, MAH-MCA and . MAH-B.Design programmes.

As per the schedule, the application deadline for MAH LLB CET has been extended to February 10. Earlier, the last date for the said exam was scheduled for January 31. The MAH LLB three-year CET is scheduled to be conducted tentatively on March 12, and 13. The detailed schedule for the other entrance exams is given below. Students can submit their applications by visiting the official web portal ,cetcell.mahacet.org.

Check MAH CET revised schedule

MAH-B.Ed.M.Ed.(Three Year Integrated Course)- CET)-2024 - February 6

MAH-M.Ed CET-2024 - February 6

MAH-M.P.Ed. CET-2024 - February 6

MAH-B.Ed (General & Special) & B.Ed ELCTCET-2024 - February 6

MAH-B.P.Ed.-CET-2024 - February 6

MAH-L.L.B.3 Yrs. CET2024 - February 10

MAH- MBA/MMS-CET2024 - February 6

MAH-M.ARCH CET2024 - February 6

MAH-M.HMCT CET2024 - February 6

MAH-MCA CET-2024 - February 6

MAH-B.Design CET2024 - February 6

MAH-B.HMCT CET2024 - February 6

How to apply?

Students can follow the easy steps given below for successful submission of applications for the various entrance exams. Students have been advised to read the details given in the advertisement before submitting the online application forms.

1. Begin by visiting the official Maharashtra CET website.

2. Click on the candidate login link available on the official website.

3. Access the registration link and provide the necessary details.

4. Fill out the application form accurately.

5. Upload the required documents and complete the submission by paying the application fee.

6. Finalize the fee payment process and click on the link for the final submission.

