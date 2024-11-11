Monday, November 11, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. KTET 2024 registration begins: Check eligibility, how to apply, fee, more

KTET 2024 registration begins: Check eligibility, how to apply, fee, more

KTET 2024 registration has been started. Candidates holding the requisite qualifications and experience can submit their application forms by November 20. Check eligibility, how to apply, fee and other details.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: November 11, 2024 14:18 IST
KTET 2024 registration begins
Image Source : INDIA TV KTET 2024 registration begins

KTET 2024 registration: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has activated the online registration window for the Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) November 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves through the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in. The last date for submission of application form is November 20. 

Who is eligible to apply?

Candidates who have completed B.A/B.Sc./B.Com. and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education/Trained Teachers’ Certificate TTC / DEd [by whatever name known] conducted by Board of Examination, Govt. of Kerala or its equivalent are eligible to apply. OR The candidate should have a degree of B.A/B.Sc/B.Com with at least 45% marks and 1 year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.), following NCTE (Recognition, Norms and Procedure) OR Higher Secondary/Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4 year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) OR Higher Secondary/ Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year B.A/B.Sc.Ed or B.A. Ed or B.Sc.Ed. OR Other Equivalent qualification. Candidates have been advised to refer to the official notification for more details.

KTET 2024 registration: How to apply?

  • Visit the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in
  • Navigate the link to the 'KTET 2024 registration'
  • It will redirect you to the login page 
  • Enter your required information in the designated fields
  • KTET 2024 application form will appear on the screen
  • Download KTET 2024 application form and save it for future reference

KTET 2024: Registration Fee

  • General Category - Rs. 500/-
  • SC/ST/Disabled categories - Rs 250/-

Direct link to apply online

KTET 2024 Exam Date

KTET 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted between January 18 and 19, according to the official timetable. The candidates will be able to download their call letters on January 8. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- a first shift from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm and the second from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Higher-studies News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement