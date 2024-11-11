KTET 2024 registration begins: Check eligibility, how to apply, fee, more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV KTET 2024 registration begins

KTET 2024 registration: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has activated the online registration window for the Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) November 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves through the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in. The last date for submission of application form is November 20.

Who is eligible to apply?

Candidates who have completed B.A/B.Sc./B.Com. and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education/Trained Teachers’ Certificate TTC / DEd [by whatever name known] conducted by Board of Examination, Govt. of Kerala or its equivalent are eligible to apply. OR The candidate should have a degree of B.A/B.Sc/B.Com with at least 45% marks and 1 year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.), following NCTE (Recognition, Norms and Procedure) OR Higher Secondary/Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4 year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) OR Higher Secondary/ Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year B.A/B.Sc.Ed or B.A. Ed or B.Sc.Ed. OR Other Equivalent qualification. Candidates have been advised to refer to the official notification for more details.

KTET 2024 registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'KTET 2024 registration'

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your required information in the designated fields

KTET 2024 application form will appear on the screen

Download KTET 2024 application form and save it for future reference

KTET 2024: Registration Fee

General Category - Rs. 500/-

SC/ST/Disabled categories - Rs 250/-

Direct link to apply online

KTET 2024 Exam Date

KTET 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted between January 18 and 19, according to the official timetable. The candidates will be able to download their call letters on January 8. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- a first shift from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm and the second from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm.