Kerala TET 2024 admit card released, direct link here

Kerala TET admit card: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the admit cards for the Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2024 November exam. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their call letters using their credentials such as roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The Kerala TET admit card 2024 link can be accessed at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

How to download Kerala TET admit card?

Visit the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, ''DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD NOVEMBER 2024'' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to enter your application number, id and captcha

Kerala TET 2024 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save Kerala TET 2024 admit card for future reference

