Kerala TET 2024 admit card released, direct link here

Kerala TET 2024 admit card has been released by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. Candidates who will appear in the Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) for November session can download their call letters from the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in. Check direct link here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Jan 08, 2025 13:46 IST, Updated : Jan 08, 2025 13:49 IST
Kerala TET 2024 admit card released
Image Source : KERALA TET Kerala TET 2024 admit card released

Kerala TET admit card: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the admit cards for the Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2024 November exam. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their call letters using their credentials such as roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The Kerala TET admit card 2024 link can be accessed at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

How to download Kerala TET admit card?

  • Visit the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads, ''DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD NOVEMBER 2024'' flashing on homepage
  • It will redirect you to a new window where you need to enter your application number, id and captcha
  • Kerala TET 2024 admit card will appear on the screen
  • Download and save Kerala TET 2024 admit card for future reference

Download Kerala TET 2024 admit card

