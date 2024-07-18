Kerala SET July admit card 2024 released - direct link, exam pattern, marking scheme, more

Follow us on Image Source : KERALA SET Kerala SET July admit card 2024 download link is available at lbsedp.lbscentre.in/setjul24

Kerala SET admit card 2024: The LBS Centre for Science and Technology has released the admit card for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET) 2024. All those who appeared for the exam can access the Kerala SET 2024 admit card by visiting the official website, lbsedp.lbscentre.in/setjul24.

In order to access Kerala SET July admit card 2024. the candidates are required to use their registered ID or mobile number, and site access on the login. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the Kerala SET July admit card 2024. The facility to download the Kerala SET admit card 2024 will remain available till the exam date.

How to download Kerala SET July admit card 2024?

Visit the official website, lbsedp.lbscentre.in/setjul24.

Click on the 'admit card' link available on the homepage

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to provide your registered Id or registered mobile number, site access key and click on the download and print the admit card button

Kerala SET July admit card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download Kerala SET July admit card and save it for future reference

Direct link to download Kerala SET July admit card

Kerala SET 2024 admit card will have details such as the candidates' name, date of birth, exam centre address, candidate's registration number, category, exam date, exam time, a photograph of the candidate, a signature of the candidate, and exam day guidelines.

Exam Pattern

Kerala SET 2024 exam will have two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is common for all candidates. It consists of two parts, Part A will be on General Knowledge, and Part B on Aptitude in Teaching. Paper 2 shall be a test based on the subject of specialization of the candidate at the postgraduate level. There shall be 31 subjects for paper 2. The duration of the exam shall be 120 minutes for each paper.

Exam Scheme

Paper 1: There shall be 120 questions for Paper I with 60 questions each for Part A and Part B. Each question shall carry one

mark.

Paper 2: There shall be 120 questions carrying one mark each for the subjects under Paper II except for Mathematics and Statistics. For Mathematics and Statistics there shall be only 80 questions carrying 1.5 marks each.