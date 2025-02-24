Kerala KMAT 2025 answer keys released, raise objections if any Kerala KMAT 2025 answer keys have been released by the Controller of Entrance Exam (CEE), Kerala. Candidates who appeared in the exam held on February 23 can download provisional answer keys from the official website of CEE, cee.kerala.gov.in. Check details here.

Kerala KMAT 2025 answer keys: The Controller of Entrance Exam (CEE), Kerala, has released the answer keys for the Kerala Management Entrance Test (KMAT). Candidates who appeared for the KMAT 2025 exam can download the subject-wise answer keys from the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

Raise objections if any

The KMAT 2025 exam was conducted on February 23, 2025, for admission to various management programs. The provisional answer keys are now available on the official website, allowing candidates to evaluate their marks.

If candidates find any errors in the answer keys, they can raise objections by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. Challenges must be submitted online, and the last date to submit these challenges is February 27, 2025. Candidates should note that requests will not be accepted without payment of the fee. Along with the objection fee, the candidates will have to submit supporting documents within 3 days from the date of publication of answer keys on the website of the CEE.

How to download Kerala KMAT 2025 answer keys?

Visit the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'Kerala KMAT 2025 provisional answer keys'.

It will redirect you to a PDF.

Check and download Kerala KMAT 2025 answer keys for future reference.

What's next?

If the objections raised by the candidates are found to be genuine, the fee remitted while filing the complaint will be refunded. Complaints received after the stipulated date and without the requisite fee will not be considered under any circumstances. Complaints received by E-mail/Fax will not be considered on any account. All complaints on Answer keys received will be referred to subject expert committees to be constituted by the CEE. The recommendations of the Committees will be final. ''Necessary modifications will be made in the published answer keys based on the recommendations of the Committees and the marks for the deleted questions, if any, shall be distributed as per the ruling of the Hon’ble High Court of Kerala in 2002(3) KLT 871. Individual replies will not be given to the candidates on the decision of the Committees'', the official notification reads.