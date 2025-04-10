KEAM 2025 exam date announced for engineering, and pharmacy subjects, check shift-wise schedule KEAM 2025 exam date has been announced by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of KEAM, cee.kerala.gov.in.

KEAM 2025 exam: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released the exam schedule for Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) 2025 exam. Candidates can download the exam calendar from the official website of KEAM, cee.kerala.gov.in.

KEAM 2025 exam shift wise schedule

According to the official announcement, the KEAM engineering exams will be conducted on April 23, 25, and 28 and pharmacy exams will take place on April 24, and 29. The KEAM 2025 engineering exam will be conducted in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm and the pharmacy exam will be conducted in two sessions. The first shift will be conducted from 11.30 am to 1 pm and the second from 3.30 pm to 5 pm. The Pharmacy exam will be conducted in a single shift from 3.30 pm to 5 pm.

When will admit cards be released?

It is expected that the exam authority will release KEAM 2025 admit cards today, April 10. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of admit cards. Once the admit cards are out, the candidates will be able to check their reporting time, exam schedule, exam centre, and other details on their call letters. No admit card will be sent by post. Candidates will have to download KEAM admit cards through the official website. Candidates have been advised to reach the exam centre at least two hours before the commencement of the exam. Candidates are advised to check on the official website for latest updates.

KEAM 2025 admit card: Details on admit card

Candidates are advised to cross-check the details mentioned in KEAM 2025 call letters.

Applicant’s Name Application Number Roll Number Course Name Date of Birth Gender Category State of Eligibility Candidate's Photograph & Signature KEAM Exam Centre and Centre Code KEAM Exam Date and Shift Course appearing for - Engineering / Pharmacy

List of IDs allowed inside exam hall

Candidates can carry any one of the following valid ID proofs in original format with their admit card.