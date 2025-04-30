KEAM 2025 answer keys released, raise objections if any KEAM 2025 answer keys have been released by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE). Candidates who appeared in the entrance exam can download provisional answer keys from the official website of KEAM, cee.kerala.gov.in. Check direct link.

New Delhi:

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has released the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Entrance Examination (KEAM) 2025 provisional answer keys. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now download their answer keys by visiting the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. The Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Entrance Examination (KEAM) 2025 was conducted between April 23 and 29 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The stream-wise and day-wise KEAM 2025 answer keys have been uploaded on the official website.

KEAM 2025 answer keys: How to download?

Visit the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

Click on 'KEAM' tab.

It will redirect you to a new page where stream-wise and day-wise KEAM 2025 answer keys will display.

Check and raise objections, if any, before deadeline.

How to raise objections against KEAM 2025 Answer Keys?

Visit the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

Click on 'KEAM' tab.

Click on the relevant links - Answer Key Challenge (Engineering), Answer Key Challenge (Pharmacy)'.

Submit your details about the complaints in the answer key/question.

Pay an application fee of INR 200/- for each question you want to challenge.

Direct link to challenge KEAM 2025 answer keys

Candidates should note that the challenges submitted without the required payment will not be accepted. If the challenge is valid, the fee for that question will be refunded, and the fee will be credited to the candidate's bank account that was provided in their KEAM 2025 application form. Candidates are advised to submit their challenges on time, as no candidate will be entertained after the deadline. Based on the final KEAM 2025 answer keys, the KEAM 2025 result will be published. According to the notification, KEAM 2025 scores will be out by May 10, and the rank lists will be published by June 10. Candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website of KEAM for latest updates.