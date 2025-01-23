Karnataka KCET 2025 registration begins, here’s eligibility, how to apply, fee, and more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Karnataka KCET 2025 registration begins

KCET 2025 registration begins: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 online registration procedure. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official KEA website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. According to the official notification, the candidates can submit their application fees by February 20. However, the last date for submitting the online application form is February 18. The candidates are advised to submit their application forms as soon as possible to avoid a last-minute rush on the official website.