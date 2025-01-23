Thursday, January 23, 2025
     
  Karnataka KCET 2025 registration begins, here's eligibility, how to apply, fee, and more

Karnataka KCET 2025 registration begins, here’s eligibility, how to apply, fee, and more

Karnataka KCET 2025 registration process has been started. Candidates preparing for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 for admission to various undergraduate professional courses, can submit their application forms on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Jan 23, 2025 10:41 IST, Updated : Jan 23, 2025 10:46 IST
KCET 2025 registration begins: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 online registration procedure. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official KEA website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. According to the official notification, the candidates can submit their application fees by February 20. However, the last date for submitting the online application form is February 18. The candidates are advised to submit their application forms as soon as possible to avoid a last-minute rush on the official website.

 

