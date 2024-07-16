JoSAA round 5 counselling seat allotment 2024 results for IITs, NITs to be out tomorrow; what's next

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JoSAA round 5 counselling seat allotment 2024 results

JoSAA round 5 counselling seat allotment 2024 results: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority is all set to announce the JoSAA counselling 2024 seat allotment results for final round 5 seat allocation tomorrow, July 16. Candidates will be able to check course-wise IIT admission results on the official website, josaa.nic.in by 5 pm. Along with the results, the opening and closing ranks will also be published.

When will classes start?

The specific number of extra seats in different programs at IITs will be determined by each individual institute. They are required to ensure that at least 20% of the undergraduate program enrolment consists of female students. Classes for first-year students will commence by July 30, although some IITs have announced that they will start after August 1. The academic year typically begins in July and concludes in June of the following year.

Candidates who have been allocated seats must make the fee payment and upload the necessary documents for verification by the deadline. The official website states that if candidates fail to upload the required documents within the specified deadline, even if they have paid the 'Seat Acceptance Fee' using the prepayment provision, the allocated seat will be cancelled.

What's next?

After the announcement of the JoSAA round 5 counselling seat allotment 2024 results, the candidates will be able to self-report themselves for IITs and the NIT system by 17:00, July 22, 2024. The candidates can upload documents and pay the fee by 5 pm only. No applications will be considered after the due course of time. In case of any issues, the last date to respond to queries for July 23.

The window for withdrawal of seats will be available from July 17 to 23 for NIT+system. The date for withdrawal query response is July 17 and 23. The candidates will be able to make online payment of the partial admission fee by July 26, till 5 pm.