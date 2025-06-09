JoSAA 2025 Counselling: First seat allotment list released for IITs, NITs, IIITs, GFTIs, here's how to check

New Delhi:

JoSAA 2025 Counselling: How to download seat allotment list?

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released the first list of seat allotment for admission to BTech and BArch programmes based on the choices filled by the candidates. Candidates who filled their choices for the admission process can check their allotment status by visiting the official website - jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in. In order to download the seat allotment list, the candidates are required to use their JEE Main application number and password.

Candidates can check the mock seat allotment result for Round 1 by following the steps given below.

First of all, candidates should visit the official website of JoSAA. Click on the relevant link on the homepage. After this, candidates have to enter the required credentials there. As soon as you do this, the mock seat allotment result for Round 1 will open on the screen. Now, candidates should click on it.

Direct link to check JoSAA Counselling seat allotment list

Registrations for second allotment underway

Mock Seat Allotment 2 will be released on 11 June 2025 based on the options filled by the candidates till June 10, 2025. The window for registration and option filling of candidates under JoSAA 2025 will remain open till 12 June 2025. JoSAA will match, verify and validate the data on 13 June 2025. Only after analysing the data in the second allotment, candidates must refine their preference list and lock the choices. The last date for submitting the lock choices is June 12. The results for the first round of seat allotment will be released on 14 June 2025. Candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official website for all the latest updates.