Joint CSIR UGC NET 2025: NTA extends registration deadline, check how to apply, fee, more Joint CSIR UGC NET 2025 registration deadline has been extended. All those who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so by visiting the official website - csirnet.nta.ac.in. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2025 to June 26. Previously, the submission deadline was June 23, 2025. This extension follows requests from several candidates to extend the application deadline. Those who have not yet submitted their applications can do so by visiting the official website - csirnet.nta.ac.in.

According to the revised schedule, candidates can now pay their application fee by June 27, 2025. Corrections to online applications may be made between June 28 and 29. The testing agency will upload the admit cards for the Joint CSIR UGC examination at least 15 days before the exam. Candidates are advised to follow the simple steps below to complete their application.

How to register for the Joint CSIR UGC NET?

Visit the official CSIR website - csirnet.nta.ac.in. Click on 'Joint CSIR-UGC NET JUNE-2025: Click Here to Register/Login' on the homepage. You will be redirected to the login page, where you need to register first before proceeding to the application form. After successful registration, complete the application form. Upload documents, pay the application fee, and submit. Download, save, and print the Confirmation Page after successful fee payment, and keep copies for future reference.

Application Fee

- General: Rs 1150

- General-EWS/OBC(NCL): Rs 600

- SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender: Rs 325

Who is eligible?

General/ Unreserved/ General-EWS candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from recognized universities/ institutions are eligible for this Test. Reserved category candidates should have secured at least 50 per cent marks.

Direct link to apply online

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for awards such as the ‘Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’, and ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian universities, colleges, and R&D establishments.R&D Establishment.