JNU PhD admission 2025: Check important dates, eligibility how to apply, fee, more

Follow us on Image Source : JNU JNU PhDadmission 2025

JNU PhD admission 2025: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started the application procedure for admission to PhD programmes for the academic year 2024-25. The admission to the doctorate programmes will be made through NET (UGC-CSIR), JRF or GATE. Candidates can submit their application forms through the online mode at jnu.ac.in. The last date for submission of application forms is December 2.

After the completion of the application process, the candidates will be allowed to change their particulars of online application between December 3 and 4. The process can be completed online through the official website, jnu.ac.in. The candidates submitting their application forms for admission are advised to go through the e-prospectus for PhD programmes available on the university website to satisfy themselves in terms of eligibility criteria, availability of seats and other details before applying.

Who is eligible?

A candidate holding a master's degree along with relevant NET/JRF/GATE scores. Candidates having only educational qualifications but not having qualified NET /JRF/GATE in the relevant subjects or vice versa, shall not be eligible for admission.

How to apply through UGC/CSIR/GATE scores?

A candidate has to apply in online mode only with his/her UGC/CSIR NET percentile / GATE score as applicable. The candidates seeking admission through JRF have to apply separately under the JRF category. However, a JRF-qualified candidate can also apply separately in online mode for admission under the NET category. No offline application will be considered. Candidates having a GATE score are eligible for admission to PhD programmes of the School of Engineering only. Candidates are advised to regularly check the JNU website i.e. www.jnu.ac.in any notification and update.

Certificates and documents required at the time of viva-voce

Testimonials from two persons one of whom should be a former teacher of the candidate;

A complete list of subjects/papers taken by the candidate for the certificates/degrees mentioned in Sl. No. 2;

A copy of at least one of the published papers of the candidate, if any, which he/she considers to be the most

representative of his/her intellectual interest and ability.

A brief note (one copy) stating the candidate's area of specialised interest of research, if any, and his future professional goals, and such other additional information that may help his/her selection to the programme of study.

A research proposal has to be submitted by the candidate at the time of viva voce.

Self-attested printout of score card of NET (UGC/CSIR/GATE).

Self-attested valid JRF certificate for PhD admission under JRF category: JRF certificate within the validity of dates for the fellowship mentioned in the JRF certificate.

Foreign National candidates are required to submit a statement of purpose (SoP) for PhD programme.

Fees