JNU calendar 2025-26 out, registrations for monsoon semester to start from July 2- Check complete schedule

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the academic calendar for the monsoon and winter semesters for the academic year 2025-26. According to the calendar, the registration process for the Monsoon Semester 2025 will be conducted from July 2 to July 8. The semester duration has been fixed from July 9 to December 24. Classes will run from July 9 to December 9, after which semester examinations will be conducted from December 10 to December 18.
The exam results will be declared on December 30, and students will have winter vacation from December 26 to January 9. After this, registration for the Winter Semester 2026 will be done between January 12 and January 17. This semester will run from January 16 to May 26.
Winter session from May 16
The winter semester exams will be held from May 16 to May 23, and the results will be declared on June 10. After this, the summer vacation in the university will be from May 27 to July 3. The university administration has requested that all students and teachers be ready to participate in academic activities as per the scheduled dates, so that the academic session can be conducted smoothly.
JNU calendar 2025-26: Monsoon Session
|Events
|Dates
|Registration Schedule
|July 2 to 8, 2026
|Duration of Semester
|July 9 to December 24, 2026
|Classes
|
July 9 to December 12, 2026
|Deadline for adding/dropping of courses
|July 24, 2026
|Election of JNUSU
|To be held within 6 to 8 weeks after the
commencement of the Monsoon
|SFC Elections
|Notification and schedule to be issued by
the concerned Dean/Chairperson after
two weeks of the JNUSU Elections.
|Deadline for 1st Mid-Semester
Review/Sessional Exams
(other than continuous evaluation)
|Not later than 2nd week of Sept. 2025
|Showing the 1st Mid-Semester evaluated
answer script
|Not later than 3rd week of Sept. 2025
|Deadline for 2nd Mid-Semester
Review/Sessional Exams (whereable applicable)(other than continuous evaluation)
|Not later than 3rd week of Oct. 2025
|Showing the 2nd Mid-Semester evaluated
answer script (whereable applicable)
|Not later than 4th week of Oct. 2025
|Monsoon End-Semester Examination
|December 10 to 18
|Deadline for forwarding of applications of
students regarding zero semester to the
Evaluation Branch
|December 18
|Last date by which end-semester results are
required to be forwarded by respective
School/Centres/Spl. Centers to the Evaluation
Branch
|December 24
|Date by which results are to be sent by the
Evaluation Branch to the respective
Schools/Centres/Spl. Centres
|December 29
| Display of end semester results of students in
Schools/Centre/Spl. Centres
|December 30
|Winter Break
|December 26 to January 9
JNU Calendar 2026: Winter Session
|Events
|Dates
|Registration Schedule
|January 12 to 17
|Duration of Semester
|January 16 to May 26
|Classes
|January 16 to May 15
|Deadline for adding/dropping of courses
|January 30
|Deadline for 1st Mid-Semester Review/Sessional
Exams
(other than continuous evaluation)
|Not later than 1st week of Mar. 2026
|Showing the 1st Mid-Semester evaluated
answer script
|Not later than 2nd week of Mar. 2026
|Deadline for 2nd Mid-Semester
Review/Sessional Exams (whereable applicable)
(other than continuous evaluation)
|Not later than 2nd week of April 2026
|Showing the 2nd Mid-Semester evaluated
answer script (whereable applicable)
|Not later than 3rd week of April 2026
|Winter End-Semester Examination
|May 16 to 23, 2026
|Deadline for forwarding of applications of
students regarding zero semester to the
Evaluation Branch
|May 23, 2026
|Last date by which end-semester results are
required to be forwarded by respective
School/Centres/Spl. Centere to the Evaluation
Branch
|May 26, 2026
|Date by which results are to be sent by the
Evaluation Branch to the respective
Schools/Centres/Spl. Centres
|June 6, 2026
|Display of end semester results of students in
Schools/Centre/Spl. Centres
|June 10, 2026
|Summer Vacation
|May 27 to July 3, 2026