JNU calendar 2025-26 out, registrations for monsoon semester to start from July 2- Check complete schedule JNU calendar 2025-26 has been released for monsoon and winter sessions. Candidates who are interested in applying for these sessions can check the complete academic calendar here.

New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the academic calendar for the monsoon and winter semesters for the academic year 2025-26. According to the calendar, the registration process for the Monsoon Semester 2025 will be conducted from July 2 to July 8. The semester duration has been fixed from July 9 to December 24. Classes will run from July 9 to December 9, after which semester examinations will be conducted from December 10 to December 18.

The exam results will be declared on December 30, and students will have winter vacation from December 26 to January 9. After this, registration for the Winter Semester 2026 will be done between January 12 and January 17. This semester will run from January 16 to May 26.

Winter session from May 16

The winter semester exams will be held from May 16 to May 23, and the results will be declared on June 10. After this, the summer vacation in the university will be from May 27 to July 3. The university administration has requested that all students and teachers be ready to participate in academic activities as per the scheduled dates, so that the academic session can be conducted smoothly.

JNU calendar 2025-26: Monsoon Session

Events Dates Registration Schedule July 2 to 8, 2026 Duration of Semester July 9 to December 24, 2026 Classes July 9 to December 12, 2026 Deadline for adding/dropping of courses July 24, 2026 Election of JNUSU To be held within 6 to 8 weeks after the commencement of the Monsoon SFC Elections Notification and schedule to be issued by

the concerned Dean/Chairperson after

two weeks of the JNUSU Elections. Deadline for 1st Mid-Semester

Review/Sessional Exams

(other than continuous evaluation) Not later than 2nd week of Sept. 2025 Showing the 1st Mid-Semester evaluated

answer script Not later than 3rd week of Sept. 2025 Deadline for 2nd Mid-Semester

Review/Sessional Exams (whereable applicable)(other than continuous evaluation) Not later than 3rd week of Oct. 2025 Showing the 2nd Mid-Semester evaluated

answer script (whereable applicable) Not later than 4th week of Oct. 2025 Monsoon End-Semester Examination December 10 to 18 Deadline for forwarding of applications of

students regarding zero semester to the

Evaluation Branch December 18 Last date by which end-semester results are

required to be forwarded by respective

School/Centres/Spl. Centers to the Evaluation

Branch December 24 Date by which results are to be sent by the

Evaluation Branch to the respective

Schools/Centres/Spl. Centres December 29 Display of end semester results of students in

Schools/Centre/Spl. Centres December 30 Winter Break December 26 to January 9

JNU Calendar 2026: Winter Session