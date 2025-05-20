JNU calendar 2025-26 out, registrations for monsoon semester to start from July 2- Check complete schedule

Advertisement
JNU calendar 2025-26 has been released for monsoon and winter sessions. Candidates who are interested in applying for these sessions can check the complete academic calendar here.

JNU calendar 2025-26 out
New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the academic calendar for the monsoon and winter semesters for the academic year 2025-26. According to the calendar, the registration process for the Monsoon Semester 2025 will be conducted from July 2 to July 8. The semester duration has been fixed from July 9 to December 24. Classes will run from July 9 to December 9, after which semester examinations will be conducted from December 10 to December 18. 

The exam results will be declared on December 30, and students will have winter vacation from December 26 to January 9. After this, registration for the Winter Semester 2026 will be done between January 12 and January 17. This semester will run from January 16 to May 26. 

Winter session from May 16

The winter semester exams will be held from May 16 to May 23, and the results will be declared on June 10. After this, the summer vacation in the university will be from May 27 to July 3. The university administration has requested that all students and teachers be ready to participate in academic activities as per the scheduled dates, so that the academic session can be conducted smoothly.

JNU calendar 2025-26: Monsoon Session

Events Dates
Registration Schedule  July 2 to 8, 2026
Duration of Semester July 9 to December 24, 2026
Classes

July 9 to December 12, 2026
Deadline for adding/dropping of courses July 24, 2026
Election of JNUSU  To be held within 6 to 8 weeks after the

commencement of the Monsoon
SFC Elections  Notification and schedule to be issued by
the concerned Dean/Chairperson after
two weeks of the JNUSU Elections.
Deadline for 1st Mid-Semester
Review/Sessional Exams
(other than continuous evaluation)		 Not later than 2nd week of Sept. 2025
Showing the 1st Mid-Semester evaluated
answer script		 Not later than 3rd week of Sept. 2025
Deadline for 2nd Mid-Semester
Review/Sessional Exams (whereable applicable)(other than continuous evaluation)		 Not later than 3rd week of Oct. 2025
Showing the 2nd Mid-Semester evaluated
answer script (whereable applicable)		 Not later than 4th week of Oct. 2025
Monsoon End-Semester Examination December 10 to 18
Deadline for forwarding of applications of
students regarding zero semester to the
Evaluation Branch		 December 18
Last date by which end-semester results are
required to be forwarded by respective
School/Centres/Spl. Centers to the Evaluation
Branch		 December 24
Date by which results are to be sent by the
Evaluation Branch to the respective
Schools/Centres/Spl. Centres		 December 29
 Display of end semester results of students in
Schools/Centre/Spl. Centres		 December 30
Winter Break December 26 to January 9

JNU Calendar 2026: Winter Session

Events Dates
Registration Schedule January 12 to 17
Duration of Semester January 16 to May 26
Classes January 16 to May 15
Deadline for adding/dropping of courses January 30
Deadline for 1st Mid-Semester Review/Sessional
Exams
(other than continuous evaluation)		 Not later than 1st week of Mar. 2026
Showing the 1st Mid-Semester evaluated
answer script		 Not later than 2nd week of Mar. 2026
Deadline for 2nd Mid-Semester
Review/Sessional Exams (whereable applicable)
(other than continuous evaluation)		 Not later than 2nd week of April 2026
Showing the 2nd Mid-Semester evaluated
answer script (whereable applicable)		 Not later than 3rd week of April 2026
Winter End-Semester Examination May 16 to 23, 2026
Deadline for forwarding of applications of
students regarding zero semester to the
Evaluation Branch		 May 23, 2026
Last date by which end-semester results are
required to be forwarded by respective
School/Centres/Spl. Centere to the Evaluation
Branch		 May 26, 2026
Date by which results are to be sent by the
Evaluation Branch to the respective
Schools/Centres/Spl. Centres		 June 6, 2026
Display of end semester results of students in
Schools/Centre/Spl. Centres		 June 10, 2026
Summer Vacation May 27 to July 3, 2026

 

