JEECUP Polytechnic admit card 2023 to be out today, details here

JEECUP Polytechnic admit card 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is likely to release the admit card for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) or UPJEE 2023 today, July 27. All those who are eagerly waiting for the admit cards will be able to do so from the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The official website reads, 'The Candidates can download their Admit Card for Online Entrance Examination from 27-07-2023'. Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the admit card is released, candidates will be able to download JEECUP Polytechnic admit card 2023 by entering their roll numbers, date of birth and other on the login page. The easy steps to download the JEECUP Polytechnic admit card 2023 is below.

JEECUP Polytechnic admit card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of JEECUP - jeecup.admissions.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'JEECUP Polytechnic admit card 2023' flashing on the homepage It will take you to the login page where you need to enter the credientials and click on the submit button JEECUP Polytechnic admit card 2023 will appear on the screen Download JEECUP Polytechnic admit card 2023 and save it for future reference

JEECUP Polytechnic exam schedule 2023

The exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in the first week of August 2023. The exact date and time of the exam will be mentioned on the admit card. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.