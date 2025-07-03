JEECUP counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result declared, how to download JEECUP counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result has been declared. All those who participated in the JEECUP 2025 counselling can download the seat allotment results from the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), has released the results of the round 1 seat allotment for the JEECUP counselling 2025. Candidates who participated in the JEECUP 2025 counselling can download the seat allotment results from the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The allotment has been done based on the candidates' ranks, preferences, and seat availability in participating institutions. Selected candidates must confirm their seats by reporting online, paying the seat acceptance fee, and completing document verification within the specified timeline.

According to the official notification, the last date for submitting the online freeze/float choice selection and for document verification at the district help centres is July 6, 2025. Document verification at these centres will take place from July 4 to July 7. Candidates also have the option to withdraw their seats for round 1 by July 8, 2025.

JEECUP counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result: How to download?

Visit the official website of JEECUP- jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'JEECUP counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result'.

It will redirect you to the login window.

Enter your details in the designated field.

JEECUP counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will appear on screen.

Download and save JEECUP counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result for future reference.

JEECUP counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result

Documents required

Withdrawal of seats for round 1

JEECUP admit card

JEECUP 2024 rank card

JEECUP counselling allotment letter

Qualifying examination mark sheets and certificates

Character certificate

Two photographs

Domicile certificate

Migration certificate (if applicable)

Reservation certificate (if applicable)

JEECUP 2025 counselling consists of two phases. Phase 1 will have three rounds, while Phase 2 (special) will consist of two rounds for minority institutions' reserved quota seats. Those who passed the exam in A, B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1 to K8, and L categories are eligible to apply. The counselling procedure includes registration, cost payment, seat assignment, and reporting. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.