JEECUP Counselling 2024: Round 3 seat allotment result out; link here

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has declared the round 3 seat allotment result today, August 5. All those who participated in the JEECUP counselling 2024 can download their results from the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. In order to download JEECUP round 3 seat allotment results, candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check their allotted seats.

How to download JEECUP counselling round 3 seat allotment result?

Visit the official website of JEECUP, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'JEECUP counselling round 3 seat allotment result'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter your application number, password and security pin

JEECUP counselling round 3 seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Download and save JEECUP counselling round 3 seat allotment result for future reference.

What's next?

Candidates who have been allotted seats need to confirm their seats between August 5 and 8. Document verification at the help centers will also be conducted during this time. The deadline to make online fee payments for government-aided and polytechnic institutes is August 9. Candidates wishing to withdraw their seats can do so by August 12. The classes for the new session will start on August 21.

Direct link to download JEECUP round 3 seat allotment results

Documents required at the time of counselling

Candidates will have to carry the following documents at the time of verification

JEECUP provisional allotment letter

JEECUP 2024 rank card

Qualifying exam marksheet and certificates

Character certificate

Migration certificate

Caste certificate, if applicable

Domicile certificate

Two photographs

What is JEECUP?

JEECUP is an annual entrance exam for admission into different polytechnic institutes of the state. It is conducted by the Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic). The testing body conducts exams in a computer-based test mode to assess candidates' aptitude and subject knowledge of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.