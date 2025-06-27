JEECUP 2025 counselling begins: Check dates, documents required, seat acceptance and verification details JEECUP 2025 counselling process has started. Candidates who are seeking admission to polytechnic programmes can submit their applications for the first round of counselling by visiting the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic) of Uttar Pradesh has initiated the counselling process for the first round of JEECUP 2025. Candidates who have qualified for the JEECUP exam can register for admission to diploma-level polytechnic courses through the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in, starting today, June 27. According to the schedule, eligible candidates must complete the application process by submitting their choices and locking them in by July 2, 2025. During this process, candidates are required to select and rank their preferred choices in order of preference. The seat allotment procedure will begin on July 3, 2025, based on the submitted choices.

Documents Required

JEECUP 2025 Admit Card and Rank Card

Counselling Allotment Letter

Class 10/12 Mark Sheets and Certificates

Character Certificate

Migration Certificate (if applicable)

Reservation Certificate (if applicable)

Domicile Certificate

Two recent passport-size photographs

Two photocopies of all the above documents

Seat Acceptance and Verification

Following seat allocation, candidates will need to pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs 3,000. The document verification process will take place offline. All selected candidates must attend the allocated institute with the original and photocopies of their documents. If they fail to report for verification, their admission will be cancelled.

The counselling process involves seven rounds of seat allocation. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on each stage.

Direct link to apply online

This year, the JEECUP entrance exam was conducted from June 5 to June 13, 2025 and the result was declared on June 21, 2025. The JEECUP 2025 counselling process will decide admissions to both government and private polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates on the counselling procedure and other related details.