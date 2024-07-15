JEECUP 2024: First seat allotment list released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, here are easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : JEECUP JEECUP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2024 out

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh has released the first seat allotment list of the JEECUP counselling 2024. All those who registered for the counselling can now download results from the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

What's next?

All those who have been shortlisted in the first round can now make payment for seat allotment and counselling process. Candidates need to carry their documents at the help centre between July 16 and July 19. Additionally, candidates can make online payments for the remaining fees for government, government-aided, and public-private partnership institutions. This service will be accessible from July 16 to July 20.

Candidates will have to report to their respective allotted college before August 21 and the academic session will start on August 21. It should be noted that the withdrawal for round one seat allotment will be accepted on July 21.

What are documents required at the help centre?

While appearing for document verification, candidates need to bring the following documents to the help center for verification.

JEECUP 2024 admit card

Seat allotment letter

Marksheet of class 10th and 12th

Character Certificate

Two passport size photos

Domicile and reservation category certificate, if applicable

How to download JEECUP 2024 first seat allotment list?

Visit the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, 'download rank/scorecard for JEECUP 2024'

It will redirect you to a new window

Enter your application number, password, pin and click on 'sign in'

The JEECUP 2024 first-round seat allotment results will appear on screen

Download JEECUP 2024 results and save it for future reference

It should be noted that the counselling procedure will be conducted in a total of five stages of two parts (Main and Special counselling). No phase of counselling will be offline. The number of counselling stages can be increased or decreased as per the last date set by the regulatory body AICTE/PCI/COA etc. Candidates should ensure that at the time of counselling, they have the marksheet of minimum educational qualification, reservation certificate and reservation certificate, whichever applicable in its latest version. Original certificates will have to be presented in document verification.