JEE Main 2025 session 2 exam city intimation slip soon, how to download

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam city intimation slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam city slip. Candidates who registered for the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam can download their city intimation slip from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Expected date

Earlier, JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam city intimation slip was scheduled for release in the second week of March. However, the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam city intimation slip release has been delayed due to unspecified reasons. Based on past trends, the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam city intimation slip is expected to be released anytime this week. Candidates who are awaiting for the city intimation slip are advised to stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com or the official website of JEE for the latest updates.

Exam and admit card schedule

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8, 2025 for Paper 1(BTech). JEE Mains's second paper (BArch and BPlan) is scheduled for April 9, 2025. The admit cards for the same will be released three weeks before the exam.

JEE Main 2025 session 2 exam city intimation: How to download?