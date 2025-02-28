JEE Main 2025 session 2 application correction window closes today, steps to edit form Jee main 2025 session 2 application correction will be closed today, February 28. Candidates can edit their application forms by visiting the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, until 11:50 pm on February 28, 2025. Check details here.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 application correction: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 application correction window today, February 28. Those who wish to edit their application forms but have not yet done so can do so through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, before 11:50 p.m.

The JEE Main Session 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted between April 1 and April 8, 2025. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. For paper 1, the exam will be conducted in the from 9 am to 12 pm, while the afternoon shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 will have its morning shift from 9 am to 12 pm and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6:30 pm. morning shift.

How to edit JEE Main 2025 session 2 application forms?

Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Navigate the link to the 'Jee main 2025 session 2 application forms' It will redirect you to a login window where you need to enter your credentials. Make corrections in your submitted application form. Pay application fee and submit. Save and download Jee main 2025 session application form for future reference.

Jee main 2025 session 2 application correction window: What can be edited?

After the payment of any additional fee, candidates can modify the fields in their submitted application form.

i. Course (Paper)

ii. Medium of Question Paper

iii. State Code of Eligibility

iv. Examination Cities as per the available options.

v. Educational qualification details (Class 10 and Class 12).

vi. Gender

vii. Category

viii. Fee Payment (if applicable)

Jee main 2025 session 2 application correction window: What can not be edited?

Candidates are not allowed to change the following fields in their submitted application form.

i. Mobile Number

ii. E-Mail Address

iii. Address (Permanent and Present)

iv. Emergency Contact details

v. Photograph of candidate

vi. Gender

vii. Category

viii. Fee Payment (if applicable)

Candidate allowed to change any one of the fields:

Candidate Name or Father Name or Mother Name

For new candidates, who applied for Session 2 only during the period from 02 February to 25 February 2025

Candidates are allowed to change/add all the following fields:

i. Educational qualification details (Class 10 and Class 12).

ii. State Code of Eligibility

iii. Date of Birth

iv. Gender

v. Category

vi. Sub-category / PwD

vii. Signature

viii. Paper

Candidates are allowed to change the following based on their Permanent and Present addresses:

i. Examination City Selection

ii. Medium of the examination