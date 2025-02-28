JEE Main 2025 session 2 application correction window closes today, steps to edit form

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 application correction: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 application correction window today, February 28. Those who wish to edit their application forms but have not yet done so can do so through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, before 11:50 p.m.
The JEE Main Session 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted between April 1 and April 8, 2025. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. For paper 1, the exam will be conducted in the from 9 am to 12 pm, while the afternoon shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 will have its morning shift from 9 am to 12 pm and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6:30 pm. morning shift.
How to edit JEE Main 2025 session 2 application forms?
- Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- Navigate the link to the 'Jee main 2025 session 2 application forms'
- It will redirect you to a login window where you need to enter your credentials.
- Make corrections in your submitted application form.
- Pay application fee and submit.
- Save and download Jee main 2025 session application form for future reference.
Jee main 2025 session 2 application correction window: What can be edited?
After the payment of any additional fee, candidates can modify the fields in their submitted application form.
i. Course (Paper)
ii. Medium of Question Paper
iii. State Code of Eligibility
iv. Examination Cities as per the available options.
v. Educational qualification details (Class 10 and Class 12).
vi. Gender
vii. Category
viii. Fee Payment (if applicable)
Jee main 2025 session 2 application correction window: What can not be edited?
Candidate allowed to change any one of the fields:
- Candidate Name or Father Name or Mother Name