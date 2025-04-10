JEE Main 2025 Session 2 answer keys to be released soon, how to download JEE Main 2025 session 2 answer keys will be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2 exam can download provisional answer keys along with question paper from the official website of JEE.

JEE Main 2025 provisional answer keys: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2 exam answer keys soon. All those who appeared in the JEE main 2025 exam can download their provisional answer keys from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The testing agency will publish the question paper and the candidates' recorded responses along with the answer keys. Students can check and estimate their marks by referring to the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2 exam answer keys. In case of any discrepancies in the provisional answer keys, students can raise objections by paying a fee per question. Detailed information on submitting objections will be provided by the testing agency in due course. Candidates are advised to check the official website for the latest updates.

JEE Main 2025 Provisional Answer Keys: How to Download?'

Visit the official website of JEE, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Navigate to the link for the 'JEE Main 2025 Provisional Answer Keys. ' It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your registration number, date of birth, and other details. The JEE Main 2025 Provisional Answer Keys will appear on the screen.

Check the JEE Main 2025 Provisional Answer Keys and raise objections, if any.

What happens after provisional answer keys?

After the release of the JEE Main 2025 provisional answer keys, the testing agency will provide an opportunity for candidates to raise objections. In case of any discrepancies, candidates can raise objections by paying a prescribed fee. Upon successful submission of objections, subject matter experts will review the received representations. If any challenge, representation, or objection is found to be correct, the final answer keys will be revised. Based on the final answer keys, the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 results will then be compiled. For the latest updates, visit the official website of JEE.