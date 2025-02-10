JEE Main 2025 session 1 results soon: NTA releases final answer keys, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY JEE Main 2025 session 1 results soon

JEE Main 2025 results soon: Ahead of the results, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Mains 2025 final answer keys for the BE, BTech exam. Candidates who appeared in the JEE Main 2025 exam can download the final answer keys from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

12 questions dropped

JEE main 2025 exam was conducted between January 22 and 30 at various exam centres. In the final answer keys, NTA has dropped 12 questions, with most questions in physics. The apex agency will award full marks to the candidates for dropped questions. Here is the list of question IDs that are dropped.

Physics: 656445270, 7364751025, 656445566, 6564451161, 656445870, 7364751250, 564451847, 6564451917

Chemistry: 656445728, 6564451784

Maths: 6564451142, 6564451898

JEE Main 2025 results expected date

It is expected that the testing agency will now soon release the JEE main 2025 exam results. According to reports, the results can be expected by February 12. Once it is out, the candidates will be able to download and check their scorecards from the official website, jeemains.nta.nic.in. Last year, the results were announced at 8 am on the official website. However, the exact time of the release of the result is not specified. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

How to download JEE Main 2025 session 1 results?

Visit the official website of JEE, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Navigate the link to the 'JEE Main 2025 session 1 results'

It will redirect you to a page where you need to enter your credentials and click on 'submit'.

JEE Main 2025 session 1 results will appear on the screen.

Download and save JEE Main 2025 session 1 results for future reference.

JEE Main 2025 session 1 results: Details mentioned on scorecard

Once the results are out, the students will be able to check the following details on their JEE Main 2025 session 1 scorecards.

Candidate's name

Roll number

Date of birth

Parents names

State code of eligibility

Category of the candidate

Subject-wise NTA scores

Aggregate NTA score

Alternative websites to check JEE main 2025 scorecards

Candidates can check JEE main 2025 scorecards at the following websites.

– jeemain.nta.nic.in

– nta.ac.in