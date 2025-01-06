When will JEE Main 2025 session 1 exam city slip be out? - here's pattern, dates, and how to download

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY JEE Main 2025 session 1 exam city slip soon

JEE Main 2025 session 1 exam city slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the JEE Main 2025 session 1 exam city slip. Once out, the candidates will be able to download JEE Main 2025 session 1 exam city slip from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, paper 1 will be conducted from January 22 to 29 in two shifts for B.E., and B.Tech. programmes while paper 2 will be conducted in a single shift on January 30 for B.Arch. and B.Planning programmes. It is important to note that the JEE Main 2025 session 1 exam city slip is not an admit card. It will only contain the details of the exam city. Additional details of the exam will be released on the admit card. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

JEE Main 2025 session 1 exam city slip: How to download?

Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Navigate the link to the 'JEE Main 2025 session 1 exam city slip'

Enter your credentials such as registration number, date of birth and others

JEE Main 2025 session 1 exam city slip will appear on the screen

Download and save JEE Main 2025 session 1 exam city slip for future reference

When will JEE Main 2025 admit cards be released?

The testing agency will release JEE Main 2025 admit cards three days prior to the exam. Candidates will be able to download their call letters using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The link to the admit cards will be available on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Mains 2025 exam pattern

JEE Main Exam Pattern 2025 revised exam pattern states, Section B will contain only 5 questions per subject, and candidates will have to attend all 5 questions. There will be no options for selection in JEE Main 2025 exam for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech), Paper 2A (B.Arch), and Paper 2B (B.Planning). JEE Mains 2025 question paper will include 90 questions i.e. 30 from each Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics subjects. Candidates are required to attempt 75 questions out of the 90, with a different marking scheme for MCQs and numerical questions.