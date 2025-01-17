JEE Main 2025 Session 1: Application correction window closes today, know what can be edited

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JEE Main 2025 Session 1 application correction window closes today, January 17.

JEE Main 2025 Session 1: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important notice regarding the discrepancy in the Image uploaded by the candidate for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main) - 2025 Session 1. Candidates can make corrections in their application forms until today, January 17. The window will remain available till 11.50 pm.

In order to make corrections in the JEE Main 2025 session 1 application form, the candidates are required to login using their credentials on the official website.

What can be edited in JEE Main 2025 session 1 exam?

The testing agency has opened the correction window for the candidates who have not properly uploaded their images in the application form. The official notice reads, ''It has been observed that the photograph uploaded by the few candidates for JEE main 2025 session 1 has not been found as per the required specifications. It has been decided to give an opportunity to such candidates to upload the photograph as per required specifications to avoid rejection of application forms.''

JEE Main 2025 Session 1: Exam Date

NTA will conduct session 1 of the JEE main 2025 exam from January 22 onwards The exam consists of two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1, which is aimed at candidates aspiring to pursue Bachelor of Engineering and Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) courses. The paper 1 exam is scheduled for January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29 and paper 2, which includes two parts - Paper 2 A (Bachelor of Architecture) and Paper 2B for Bachelor of Planning is scheduled for January 30. The exam city slips now have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download it by using their credentials on the login page. Notably, the admit card will be released separately, which is expected to be out three days prior to the exam.

ALSO READ | JEE Main 2025 Session 1 admit cards soon, check expected call letters release date, how to download, more