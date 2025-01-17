Friday, January 17, 2025
     
  JEE Main 2025 Session 1 admit cards soon, check expected call letters release date, how to download, more

JEE Main 2025 Session 1 admit cards are expected to be released soon. Candidates who are going to appear in the engineering entrance exam are advised to keep track of the official website of NTA for the latest updates. Check expected call letter release date, exam schedule, and other details here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Jan 17, 2025 14:08 IST
JEE Main 2025 exam city slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2025 Session 1. For its smooth conduct, the testing agency has released the exam city slips on its website. Candidates who registered themselves for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2025 Session 1 exam can download  JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam city slips from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the JEE main 2025 session 1 exam, the candidates can approach the NTA helpline number at  011-40759000 between 10.00 A.M. to 05.00 P.M.

According to the official schedule, the testing agency will conduct the JEE Mains exam on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2025 for Paper I and on January 30, 2025, for Paper 2 at different centres located in various cities throughout the country and 15 cities outside India. Paper 1 will take place in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted between 9 am and 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Notably, Paper 2 will be held in the second shift- from 3 pm to 6.30 pm. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages. 

When NTA will release JEE main 2025 session 1 exam admit cards?

According to the official notification, the JEE admit cards 2025 will be released three days prior to the exam. According to that, it is expected to be released on January 19. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the release of JEE main 2025 session 1 admit cards are advised to keep track on the official website for latest updates.

How to download JEE main 2025 admit card?

  • Visit the official website of NTA, jeemain.nta.ac.in.
  • Navigate the link to the 'JEE main 2025 admit cards'
  • It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth and submit
  • JEE main 2025 admit card will appear on the screen
  • Download and save JEE main 2025 session 1 admit cad and save it for future reference
