JEE main 2025 session 1 answer key released for paper 1, direct link here

JEE main 2025 session 1 answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE main 2025 answer key 2025 for session 1. All those who appeared in the NTA JEE Main 2025 session 1 exam can download the provisional answer key from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Paper 1 provisional answer keys available

The testing agency conducted the JEE main 2025 session 1 exam on 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29 January (Paper 1- B.E./B.Tech) and on January 30 (Paper 2A: B.Arch. and Paper 2B: B Planning) at 618 centres located in 289 cities across the country and 15 cities outside India. The testing agency has today uploaded the provisional answer keys of paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) along with the question papers with recorded responses.

Raise objections if any

Candidates who wish to raise objections against the provisional answer keys can do so through the online mode by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. The payment can be done through Debit/Credit/Net banking by February 6. No representations will be entertained after the due course. Candidates are advised to submit their responses within the specified timeline.

Direct link to raise objections

When will JEE main 2025 session 1 final answer keys be out?

If challenges made by the candidate is found correct, the answer keys will be revised and applied in the response of all candidates accordingly. Based on the revised final answer keys, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance or non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The keys finalized by the experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final.

How to raise objections against JEE Main 2025 session 1 answer keys?