JEE Main 2025: NTA reschedules today's exam for 118 candidates due to technical glitches at Karnataka centre

JEE Main 2025: The National Testing Agency has rescheduled today's Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 exam for a few candidates due to technical glitch in a Karnataka centre. The apex testing agency will now conduct this JEE Main 2025 session 1 exam on January 28 or 29 for the affected candidates.

Fresh admit cards to be out

The testing agency will release fresh admit cards for these candidates in due course. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

What was said in the official notice?

Due to an unavoidable reason of technical snag in Examination Centre Talent, (TC code- 40086), No. 3, Belmar Estate, Nagasandra Main Rd, Amaravathi Layout, Nagara Bavi, Nalagadderanahalli, Peenya Bengaluru, Karnataka, during the conduct of JEE (Main)-2025 Session-I (Shift-I) Examination on 22 January 2025, the examination for 114 affected candidates are rescheduled and will be conducted on 28/29 January 2025,” the testing agency said in an official notification. “These candidates will be issued with fresh admit cards along with other candidates scheduled to appear on the above-mentioned dates,” it added.

JEE Main 2025 Exam Schedule

