JEE Main 2025: Notification, registration form, and exam dates soon, check details

JEE Main 2025 Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main 2025 registration process. Candidates who are seeking admission to engineering courses can submit their application forms through the official website of JEE.

In addition, the testing agency has changed the exam pattern for the next year's engineering entrance exam. According to the latest update, the flexibility of choosing five out of 10 questions has been removed in section B. Candidates will now have to attempt all five questions in paper B. Earlier, the candidates could choose a few questions in the numerical-based section. The purpose of this modification is to ensure that students concentrate more on gaining a thorough understanding of the subjects and to streamline the evaluation process. During the pandemic, this optional question format was implemented as a stopgap solution; it will no longer be used.

JEE Main 2025 Exam: Registration dates

It is anticipated that JEE Main 2025 registrations will be started in November. However, the testing agency has not specified any date. According to the recent release of NTA, JEE main 2025 registrations will be accepted through the official portal, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official web portal for the latest updates.

What is JEE Main?

The full form of JEE is the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main). Formerly, it was known as the All India Engineering Entrance Examination. This exam is an Indian standardized computer-based test for admission to various technical undergraduate programs in engineering, architecture, and planning across colleges in India.

The exam comprises two papers. Paper is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities

funded/recognized by participating State Governments. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. When to apply for JEE Main 2025?

According to reports, the registration procedure for JEE Main 2025 January session will be available in November 2024, while the form for the April session can be filled out starting in March 2025. Candidates can submit their applications on the official website. The exact date will be communicated in due course.

2. Is the JEE Main pattern change in 2025?

Yes. The optional question format for section B has been removed. Now, section B will have five mandatory numerical questions per subject.

3. Will NTA conduct JEE 2025?

Yes, NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2025 Examination for both sessions (January, and April).

4. Will JEE 2025 be tough?

Yes, JEE 2025 exam can be challenging but with consistent hard work and dedication, one can succeed.