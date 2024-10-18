JEE Main 2025: Exam structure changed, registrations soon - details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JEE Main 2025: Exam structure changed

In a significant move, the National Testing Agency has discontinued the optional questions for selection in Section B of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2025. Candidates appearing in JEE Main 2025 will not have the option of choosing only five questions out of 10 in Section B. According to the testing agency, this change will be applicable to JEE Main 2025 both engineering exams (paper 1 – BE or BTech) and Architecture and Planning (BArch/BPlanning, paper 2) tests.

Flexible option introduced in 2021

The optional section was introduced as a temporary measure to accommodate the challenges posed during the pandemic and has been in practice till 2024 for the JEE exam.

The official statement reads, ''Since the declaration of UN World Health Organization (WHO) on COVID-19 as an end of Public health emergency on 05 May 2023, it has been decided to discontinue the optional selection of questions. The examination structure would return to its original format, where Section B will contain only 5 (five) questions per subject, and candidates will be required to attempt all 5 (five) questions, without any options for selection in JEE (Main) 2025 for Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech), Paper 2 A (B Arch) and Paper 2 B (B Planning).''

No flexibility in Section B from next year

From next year's engineering exam, the candidates will have no flexibility to select questions in Section B. The candidates will have to attempt all questions in section B. The detailed pattern of the exam will be available in the information bulletin of JEE Main 2025.

In a separate notice, the testing agency announced the official website for next year's entrance exam. According to the notice, the registration procedure for JEE Main 2025 will be soon started on the new website of jeemain.nta.ac.in. The candidates have been advised to keep a close eye on the official website.