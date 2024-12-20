JEE Main 2025 exam city slip likely to be released soon, check paper pattern, and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JEE Main 2025 exam city slip soon

JEE Main 2025 exam city slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the JEE Main 2025 city intimation slip session online soon. Candidates who registered for the engineering entrance exam can download the JEE Main 2025 city intimation slip from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the JEE Main 2025 city intimation slip will be released tentatively in January 2025. Candidates can download their city intimation slip for session 1 using their registration/application number and password on the login portal. JEE Main 2025 exam city slip will include the details of the candidates' allotted city. Last year, it was released on January 10. Candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2025 exam city slip for session 1 will be able to download their intimation slip anytime in the first week of January 2025.

JEE Main 2025 exam city slip: How to download?

Visit the official website of JEE, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Navigate the link to the 'JEE Main 2025 exam city slip'

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your application number, password, and submit

JEE Main 2025 exam city slip will appear on the screen

Download JEE Main 2025 exam city slip and save it for future reference

JEE Main 2025 exam city slip: Details mentioned

IIT JEE Main application number

JEE Main exam date 2025 Test City

Candidate’s name

Father’s name

Gender Date of birth

Category Person with disability

Medium of question paper

JEE main exam pattern

There will be 90 questions on Paper 1, with a total score of 300. There will be five numerical value questions (NCVQs) and twenty multiple-choice questions (MCQs) for each subject. There will be a +4 mark for the multiple-choice questions and a -1 mark for each incorrect response. Thirteen languages will be used for the JEE Main 2025 exam. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours. For more details, stay tuned to the official website.