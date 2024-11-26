JEE Main 2025 application correction window opens- here's what to edit

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY JEE Main application correction window opens today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 today, November 26. Candidates who wish to modify their application forms can do so from today onwards. The facility for making application form corrections will be available until November 27. After the due date, no candidate will get a further chance to modify their application form.

What can be edited?

Candidates can modify specific fields of their application form, per guidelines provided by the testing agency. The editable fields include personal details, communication details, educational details, category details, and uploaded documents. Check the brief details below.

Personal details: This includes basic information about the candidate, such as the candidate's name, mother's name, father's name, date of birth, gender, and category. If any of these details were entered incorrectly, the candidate can modify them during the correction window.

Communication details: Candidates can update their contact information such as email address, and correspondence address if there are any errors or changes after submission.

Educational details: Candidates can correct details related to their qualification such as name of the school, qualification, year of passing, marks, etc. Those who have made mistakes in the application form can

Category details: Candidates who have mistakenly chosen the incorrect field in the category (UR, EWS, SC/ST) can modify their category in this window.

Uploaded documents: In case of any error in the photograph, and signature, one can re-upload the correct image within the timeline.

JEE Main 2025 application correction: Step-by-step guide to edit