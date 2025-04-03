JEE main 2025 admit card released for April 7, 8, and 9 exams - direct link here JEE main 2025 admit cards have been released for April 7, 8, and 9 exams. Candidates who are scheduled for these dates can download their call letters using their roll number, registration number and other details on the login page. Check direct link here.

JEE main 2025 admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the exam scheduled for April 7, 8 and 9. All those who are appearing for the BE, BTech paper 1, and BArch, BPlanning paper 2 can now download their JEE Mains 2025 admit card through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Admit cards for the students whose exams are scheduled for April 2, 3, and 4 were released on March 28, 2025.

The candidates are required to esure the QR code and the barcode available on Admit Card while downloading. All the candidates should bring their photo ID as uploaded in the online application form and also mentioned in the admit card for proof of identity. In order to download JEE main 2025 admit card, the candidates are required to visit the official website and follow the steps mentioned below.

How to download JEE main 2025 admit card?

Visit the official website of JEE, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on 'JEE main 2025 admit card'

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to provide your details.

JEE main 2025 admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and save JEE main 2025 admit card for future reference.

JEE main 2025 admit card download link

The candidates are required to read the subject-specific instructions and other instructions mentioned in the question paper and abide by the same. In case any candidate faces difficulty while downloading JEE main 2025 session 2 admit card along with the undertaking, can contact 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

About JEE Main 2025

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E. / B. Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and Institutions / Universities funded / recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.