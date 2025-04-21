JEE Advanced 2025 registration to start on this date, how to fill the application form JEE Advanced 2025 registration procedure will start soon on the official website. Qualified candidates can apply for the enterance exam by visiting the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Check eligibility, how to apply, fee, and more.

New Delhi:

JEE Advanced 2025 registration procedure will start soon. Eligible candidates will be able to register themselves for JEE Advanced 2025 by visiting the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The registration window will be active from 10 am onwards on April 23 and close on May 2, 2025, at 11:59 pm. The last date for fee payment of registered candidates is also May 5, 2025.

Ahead of the exam scheduled for May 18, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, has activated the link to the JEE Advanced mock test. Qualified candidates who wish to appear for the JEE Advanced 2025 exam can register for the mock test and appear for the practice test. Candidates are advised to read the official notification before applying for the exam.

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates who have qualified the JEE (Main) 2025 paper and are among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) are eligible to apply. The candidate should have secured 75% in their 12th class exam, while the criterion for SC/ST candidates is 65%.

Age Limit: Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 2000. Five years age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates, i.e. these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1995.

Mode of Exam: The JEE (Advanced) 2025 examination will be conducted only in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. To attain familiarity with the CBT mode, candidates are advised to take mock tests available under the “Resources” section on the website https://jeeadv.ac.in.

How to fill JEE Advanced 2025 application form?

Visit the official website.

Register yourself first by providing basic details such as JEE Main 2025 roll number, password, and security pin.

Fill out your personal details.

Choose preferred exam cities, and upload required documents like a passport-size photo and signature

Verify, pay fee, and submit the application form.

Take a printout of the final application form for future reference.

Application Fee