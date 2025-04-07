JEE Advanced 2025 registration begins for foreign, OCI/PIO candidates - Important dates, how to apply, fee JEE Advanced 2025 registration has been started for foreign, OCI/PIO candidates. Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves by visiting the official website, jeeadv.ac.in by 2nd May 2025 (23:59 IST). The last date for fee payment of registered candidates is 5th May, 2025 (23:59 IST)

JEE Advanced 2025 registration: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur has started the registration procedure for the JEE (Advanced) 2025 today, April 7. Eligible Foreign National Candidates and OCI/PIO (F) Candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The last date for submission of application form is 2nd May, 2025 (23:59 IST). The last date for fee payment of registered candidates is 5th May, 2025 (23:59 IST).

To register for the JEE Advanced 2025 exam, the candidates are required to visit the official site and complete the requirements of application form submission. After completing the application forms, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

How to register for JEE Advanced 2025?

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced, jeeadv.ac.in.

Navigate and click on the notification link that reads, ''Online Direct Registration for Foreign National Candidates and OCI/PIO (F) Candidates'' under important announcements.

You will redirected to the login window where you need to first register for the application.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the JEE Advanced 2025 application form for future reference.

JEE Advanced 2025 application form

Application Fee

Candidates residing in SAARC countries: USD 100 (Indian Exam Centres) and USD 150 (Foreign Exam Centres)

Candidates residing in Non-SAARC countries: USD 200 (Indian Exam Centres) and USD 250 (Foreign Exam Centres)

When will JEE Advanced 2025 registration window open for Indian students?

Indian students will be able to register themselves for the JEE Advanced 2025 exam after the announcement of JEE main 2025 exam results, which are expected to be released on April 17. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for latest information.