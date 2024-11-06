JEE Advanced 2025 eligibility criteria revised- check number of attemps, age limit, pass marks, more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK JEE Advanced 2025 eligibility criteria revised

JEE Advanced 2025 eligibility criteria: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has revised the Joint Entrance Exam 2025 eligibility criteria for Indian and foreign nations. Candidates preparing for the entrance exam can visit the official website to check complete information and a comprehensive understanding of the eligibility criteria. The exam authority has revised the minimum eligibility conditions that one should know before submitting their applications. This includes the expected performance in the JEE Mains exam, age limit, number of attempts, appearance in the Class 12th exam, and earlier admission at IITs, etc for being eligible to take the JEE advanced exam.

According to the revised eligibility criteria, the number of attempting JEE Advanced 2024 exam has exceeded three. Earlier, it was only two. Candidates preparing for JEE Advanced 2025 can check the new JEE Advanced 2024 eligibility norms below.

JEE Advanced 2025 eligibility criteria for Indians

To qualify for the exam, Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. paper (Paper I) of JEE (Main) 2025.

Pass percentage for JEE Advanced 2025

The percentages of various categories of candidates to be shortlisted are as follows:

General - EWS - 10 Percent

OBC - NCL - 15 per cent

SC - 15 per cent

ST - 7.5 per cent

Remaining - 40.5 per cent

PWD - 5 Percent reservation in all categories

The following table shows the order to be followed while choosing the top 2,50,000 candidates in various categories based on their performance in B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main) 2025

Notably, the OCI/PIO candidates who have secured OCI/PIO cards before 04.03.2021 shall be considered as Indian nationals for seat allocation to IIT, as per the decision dated February 03, 2023, passed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India in Writ Petition (Civil) 891 / 2021. However, these candidates are not eligible for benefits of any kind of reservation (e.g., GEN-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, ST) except for OPEN PwD.

Age Limit - Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 2000. Five years age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates, i.e. these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1995.

Number of Attempts: A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) maximum of three times in three consecutive years.

Appearance in Class XII (or equivalent) exam: A candidate should have appeared for the Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2023 or 2024 or 2025 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.

Earlier admission to IITs: A candidate should not have been admitted to an IIT under any academic program that is listed in JoSAA Business Rules of 2024 or earlier, irrespective of whether or not the candidate continued in the program OR accepted an IIT seat by reporting ''online''/ at a “reporting centre” in the past.