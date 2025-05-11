JEE Advanced 2025 admit cards to be out tomorrow, how to download JEE Advanced 2025 admit cards will be released tomorrow, May 12. Candidates who applied for the exam can download their hall tickets using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check details here.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT K) has released a new date of releasing admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025. According to the latest updates, the JEE advanced 2025 exam will be conducted tomorrow, May 12. Once out, candidates will be able to download JEE Advanced 2025 admit cards from the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in..

JEE Advanced 2025 admit cards: How to download?

Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Navigate the link to the 'JEE Advanced 2025 admit cards'.

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide your mobile number, date of birth, and JEE Advanced registration number.

JEE Advanced 2025 admit cards will appear on the screen.

Download JEE Advanced 2025 admit cards and save them for future reference.

This year, the JEE Advanced 2025 exam is scheduled for May 18, 2025, with Paper 1 from 9 AM to 12 PM and Paper 2 from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The provisional answer keys will be released on May 26, and the results will be declared on June 2. Candidates appearing in the JEE Advanced 2025 exam are advised to keep their documents ready, such photo identity and admit cards. Without it, they won't be able to attend the exam.

Details mentioned on JEE Advanced 2025 admit cards

Candidates can check the following details on their JEE advanced 2025 admit cards. In case of any error, they can reach out to the exam authority for rectification.

1. Name

2. Roll number for JEE (Advanced) 2025

3. JEE (Main) Application Number

4. Photograph

5. Signature

6. Date of birth

7. Address for correspondence

8. Category

9. Name of the exam centre

10. Address of the exam centre

Candidates appearing in the JEE Advanced 2025 exam are advised to keep their documents ready. Otherwise, they won't be allowed to appear in the exam. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.