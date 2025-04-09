Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2025: Last date tomorrow, register now for UG, PG, and new certificate courses Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2025 registration window will be closed tomorrow, April 10, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for UG, PG and other courses can do so before the deadline. Check details here.

Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2025: The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will close the registration window tomorrow, April 9, for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate, and new certificate courses for the academic year 2025-26. Candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official web portal before the deadline.

This year, the institute will make admissions to programmes based on CUET scores. These include 9 UG, 5 PG, 8 diploma, and 3 advanced diploma programmes. Additionally, there will be an entrance exam for 29 programmes in 9 cities across India to boost regional representation and reduce the need for travel to Delhi.

Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2025: How to apply?

Visit the official website of JMI, admission.jmi.ac.in.

Navigate the link to the online application form.

Fill out the registration form.

On successful registration, proceed with application form.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Download Jamia Millia Islamia Admission application form for future reference.

Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2025 application form

JMI introduces 14 new courses

This year, the institute has introduced 14 new courses aimed at strengthening academic innovation and skill-based education. These programmes span design, computer science, fine arts, and several certificate-level offerings, many of which are self-financed and conducted in the evening. Here is the list of the programmes introduced by JMI this year.