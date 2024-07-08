JAM 2025: IIT Delhi to conduct joint admission test for masters on February 2, details here

Follow us on Image Source : IIT JAM IIT JAM 2025 to be conducted in February

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi is all set to conduct the upcoming Joint Admission Test 2025. As per the information shared by the institute, the exam will be conducted on February 2, 2025, in two shifts. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based format for seven papers including Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics. Interested individuals can submit applications on the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in, once link is activated. It is expected that the institute will commence the registration process in September, following previous patterns. However, there is no official confirmation is given by the institute.

As per the schedule shared by the institute, the exam will be conducted in two shifts, Forenoon and Afternoon. The exam in the forenoon will be conducted for Chemistry, Geology, and Mathematics. In the Afternoon, the exam will be conducted for Biotechnology, Economics, Mathematical Statistics and Physics subjects. The detailed schedule will be communicated in due course. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in

Click on the notification link 'apply online for admission'

Pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 750/-

Fill out the application form carefully

upload documents, choices and submit the application form

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Who will be eligible?

Candidates who qualify for JAM 2024 will be able to get admission to IITs. Those candidates should have the following eligibility requirements for admission:

Candidates should have passed an undergraduate degree or should be currently studying in their final year of the undergraduate program. Proof of having passed the qualifying degree with required eligibility, as specified by the Admitting Institute. Candidates promoted without a mark sheet should produce a certificate stating the subjects studied in that semester/year duly signed by the Head of the Institute.