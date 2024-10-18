Friday, October 18, 2024
     
JAM 2025: IIT Delhi closes registration window today, how to apply, fee and more

IIT JAM 2025 registration window will be closed today, October 18. Candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website. Check application procedure, application fee, exam cities, exam date, and other details related to the exam.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: October 18, 2024 11:08 IST
IIT JAM 2025 registration last date
Image Source : JOAPS IIT Delhi closes JAM 2025 registration window today, October 18.

JAM 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT) will close the registration window for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025. Those who have not yet submitted their application window can do so before the closure of the application window. The last date for submission of application forms was October 11, which was extended to October 18, 2024.

JAM 2025: How to apply?

  • Visit the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in
  • Click on the JOAPS portal link
  • It will redirect you to a new window where you need to first register on JOAPS (JAM Online Application Processing System
  • Upon successful registration, the candidate’s Enrolment ID and OTP will be sent
  • to the e-mail address and mobile number provided by the candidate
  • Use this Enrolment ID or e-mail address along with the password for submitting the application
  • Fill out the application form, pay an application fee, and submit
  • Take a printout of the application form for future reference

JAM 2025: Choice of examination cities

JAM 2025 Examination will be conducted in eight zones. Candidates must specify their first, second and third choice of cities at the time of applying for JAM 2025. When the choice of first city is made, then the zone gets determined and the candidates will be able to choose the second and third choice city only from the same zone. In case, any city in the choices is not allotted due to operational reasons, an alternate city will be allotted.

IIT JAM 2025: Registration Fee

Gender/Category One Test Paper Two Test Papers
Female/ SC / ST / PwD* Rs. 900 Rs. 1250
All Others  Rs. 1800 Rs. 2500

IIT JAM 2025: Data requirement for filling the Application Form

  • Personal information (name, e-mail ID, date of birth, mobile number, parent’s/guardian’s name, parent’s/ guardian’s mobile number, etc.)
  • Name of the candidate in the application form must exactly be the same as per qualifying degree
  • Address for communication including PIN code
  • Details of Eligibility degree
  •  Name and address with PIN code of the College/Institute/University.
  •  Choice of JAM paper(s)
  •  Choice of JAM Examination Cities
  •  Scanned copy of 10th standard (SSC) Mark sheet
  • High-quality image of the candidate’s photograph and signature
  • Scanned copy of the Category (OBC-NCL/EWS/SC/ST) Certificate (if applicable)
  • Scanned copy of Physical Disability Certificate (if applicable) or Unique Disability
  • Identification (UDID) certificate
  • Details of the Photo Identity Document (ID).

Direct link to apply online

