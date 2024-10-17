IIT JAM 2025 registration deadline tomorrow - how to apply, fee, and other details

Follow us on Image Source : IIT IIT JAM 2025 registration deadline is tomorrow, October 18.

IIT JAM 2025 registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi will close the registration for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 tomorrow, October 18. All those who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so before the closure of the application window. The candidates can make changes to their application forms after the closure of the application window, if any, by November 18.

According to the official timeline, the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 will be conducted on February 2 at various exam centres across the country. The candidates can download their hall tickets 15 days prior to the exam date, expected in mid-January. The exact date of releasing the IIT JAM 2025 admit card will be communicated in due course. The candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

IIT JAM 2025 registration: How to fill out application forms?

Visit the official web portal of JAM, jam2025.iitd.ac.in

Navigate the link to the online application

Register yourself first at the portal by providing name, a valid e-mail address, an active mobile number and setting a password

Upon successful registration, candidate’s Enrolment ID and OTP will be sent to the e-mail address and mobile number provided by the candidate

Login using your generated credentials

Fill out the application form, upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

IIT JAM 2025 registration fee

Female/ SC / ST / PwD*: One test paper: Rs. 900; Rs. 1250 (For two test papers)

All Others: One test paper: Rs. 1800; Rs. 2500 (For two test papers)

Who is eligible?

Candidates who have either completed or will be appearing in the final examination of their qualifying degree in 2025 are eligible to appear in JAM 2025