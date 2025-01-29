IP University Admissions 2025: Online application begins on February 1- Key details of new courses

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY IPU Admissions 2025: Online application begins on Feb 1

IP University Admissions 2025: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) will start the admission registration procedure for the academic session 2025-26 on February 1, as per the notice issued by the varsity. The admissions to several undergraduate, Postgraduate, and PhD courses across the university will be done based on their CUET scores only. Remaining admissions will be conducted by the scores in the University's common entrance test (IPU CET) 2025. The classes will start from August 1, 2025.

Notably, the varsity will conduct the registration procedure for the 46 master's degree, 40 PhD, and 34 undergraduate programmes on February 1. Among these, 20 undergraduate and 18 postgraduate courses will be filled based on CUET scores. Additionally, one seat per programme is reserved for single girl child candidates in university schools and up to 2 percent of seats in each programme will be allocated under sports quota.

New courses details

This year, the university has released several new courses for the academic session 2025-26. The list of the latest courses offered is as follows.

MSc. in Molecular Diagnostics

MSc. in Microbiology

Bachelor in Physiotherapy (BPT)

LLB (3-years)

Applied Geoinformatics

Radiological Physics (PG Diploma)

IP University Admissions 2025: CET and counselling schedule

According to the notice, the varsity will conduct a common entrance test (CET) for 53 programmes from April 26 to May 18, 2025. The online counselling process for MBA programmes based on CAT scores, LLB, and LLM through CLAT UG/PG will commence on May 1 while Online and offline counselling for other programmes will start on June 2.

Important things to note

Students who are seeking admission to IPU must keep the following details in mind.