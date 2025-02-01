IP University admission 2025: GGSIPU starts online registration process for various courses - key details here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK IP University admission 2025 registration begins

IP University admission 2025: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has started the registration process for admission to various courses for academic session 2025-26. Candidates who are seeking admission to IP University can submit application forms through the official website, ipu.ac.in.

Prospective students can apply for a variety of undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs at more than 100 affiliated colleges and university institutions, which have more than 40,000 seats. The online process started on February 1, 2025.

New courses introduced

This year, the varsity introduces various new courses, including an MSc in Molecular Diagnostics, an MSc in Microbiology, a Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT), LLB (3 years), and postgraduate programs in applied geoinformatics and Radiological Physics. Additionally, 250 new seats have been added to various programmes.

The varsity has invited applications for 46 master's degree programs, 40 PhD programs, and 34 undergraduate courses. The process for these programs will continue until the respective deadlines, with classes scheduled to start on August 1, 2025. Candidates applying for these courses will have to pay a one time application fee of Rs 2500, which would cover both registration and counselling participation fee. The candidates will have to pay this fee online.

Reservation For Single Girl Child And Sports Quota

The varsity has also allocated one seat per programme in its university schools for single girl child. Additionally, 2 per cent of admission intake in a particular course will be based on the sports quota in university schools.

IP University Admissions 2025: CET and counselling schedule

According to the notice, the varsity will conduct a common entrance test (CET) for 53 programmes from April 26 to May 18, 2025. The online counselling process for MBA programmes based on CAT scores, LLB, and LLM through CLAT UG/PG will commence on May 1 while Online and offline counselling for other programmes will start on June 2.

